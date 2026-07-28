Eagle Health Investments LP Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,427 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 541,039 shares during the quarter. Compass Pathways makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 1.53% of Compass Pathways worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Compass Pathways by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Pathways by 47.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compass Pathways by 38.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,840 shares of the company's stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Compass Pathways during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

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Compass Pathways Stock Up 0.1%

Compass Pathways stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on Compass Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Compass Pathways in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.36.

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About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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