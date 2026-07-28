Eagle Health Investments LP Takes $18.52 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 884,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $18,522,000. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $454,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $366,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,560.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 99,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $110,601.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,227.53. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,429.75. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,319 shares of company stock worth $476,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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