East Coast Asset Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 10.8% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $401.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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