Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Eaton were worth $56,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3,937.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Dana transaction should sharpen Eaton’s focus on higher-growth Electrical and Aerospace segments, which are closely tied to AI/data center power demand and could support a higher long-term valuation. Eaton Refocuses On Electrical And Aerospace As Mobility Joins Dana

The Dana transaction should sharpen Eaton’s focus on higher-growth Electrical and Aerospace segments, which are closely tied to AI/data center power demand and could support a higher long-term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted Eaton earnings estimates and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power. Eaton analyst update

Analysts at Erste Group lifted Eaton earnings estimates and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The Mobility deal values the combined powertrain business at more than $10 billion and is expected to create around $250 million of annual run-rate synergies, but the stock may need time to digest the structure and closing details. Dana to combine with Eaton mobility unit in $5.1 billion deal

The Mobility deal values the combined powertrain business at more than $10 billion and is expected to create around $250 million of annual run-rate synergies, but the stock may need time to digest the structure and closing details. Negative Sentiment: ETN had already fallen sharply in the prior session as investors focused on near-term margin pressure, valuation concerns, and signs that much of the good news may already be reflected in the share price. Eaton (ETN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Eaton Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $394.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $311.92 and a 1-year high of $435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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