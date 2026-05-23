eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 339.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in eBay were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in eBay by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,440 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,550 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,492 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of eBay from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.90.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EBAY opened at $115.75 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $71.53 and a one year high of $119.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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