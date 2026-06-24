eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,913 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Arete Research decreased their price objective on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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