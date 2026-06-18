eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 4,452,655.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 2,092,748 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.46% of eBay worth $182,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $10,446,742 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital raised their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

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eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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