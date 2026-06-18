eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in eBay were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Arete Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

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Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $10,446,742. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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