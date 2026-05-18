eBay Inc. $EBAY Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in eBay were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 70.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. eBay rejects GameStop's $55.5 billion takeover bid

eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. MarketScreener report on Redburn target increase

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight strong share-price momentum, with eBay up sharply over the past month, quarter and year, which can attract additional investor interest. A Look At eBay (EBAY) Valuation As Recent Share Price Momentum Meets Conflicting Fair Value Signals

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $116.13 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here