Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 49.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,421 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, COO Darrell R. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $2,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,539,712.37. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michel D. Doukeris acquired 7,750 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,108. This represents a 1,345.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Up 2.8%

Ecolab stock opened at $264.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

See Also

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