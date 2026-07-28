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EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,799,640 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Mattel logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EdgePoint Investment Group increased its Mattel stake by 3.8%, purchasing 1.8 million additional shares to own 49.1 million shares, or 16.91% of the company valued at approximately $714 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high at 97.15%, with several other investors—including Alyeska Investment Group, Norges Bank and Squarepoint Ops—also increasing or initiating positions.
  • Mattel reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with revenue up 4.3% year over year and EPS of negative $0.20 beating estimates. Analysts maintain an average “Hold” rating, with a consensus price target of $17.33 versus the reported share price of $14.80.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mattel.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,140,882 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,799,640 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 5.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 16.91% of Mattel worth $714,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Mattel by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company's stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $49,182,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $47,331,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4,633.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock worth $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,888 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,663,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,576 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.38 million. Mattel had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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