Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 14,244 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 640.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,459,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,656,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,473,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,795,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,380,000 after acquiring an additional 86,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $569.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.25 and a 200-day moving average of $591.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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