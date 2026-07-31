Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 177,151 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,151 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.23% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,382.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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