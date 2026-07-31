Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 25,821 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 34,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in American Tower by 317.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 1,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $193,505.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,316.56. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.06 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Record CoreSite Leasing And Strong Q2 Results at American Tower

American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. American Tower Raises 2026 Outlook Again

The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Scotiabank Raises American Tower Price Target

Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. American Tower or Crown Castle

American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag American Tower’s sensitivity to interest rates. Higher rates can raise borrowing costs, pressure highly leveraged REITs and make dividend-oriented investments less attractive, likely contributing to the stock’s weakness despite improving operating results. American Tower Interest Rate Risk Analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here