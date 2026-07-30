Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Globe Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 368.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock worth $74,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,163 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Globe Life by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,030,433.44. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,909 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3%

GL stock opened at $179.69 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $191.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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