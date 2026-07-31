Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,945 MSCI Inc $MSCI

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,945 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $575.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $644.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $596.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

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