Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 610.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in American Express were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.95.

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American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $337.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.71. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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