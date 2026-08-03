Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 10,078 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 502.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 597.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company's stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $242.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of -149.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,915,609.48. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $107,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here