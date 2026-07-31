Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 4,844 Shares of Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Dillard's worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dillard's by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard's during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dillard's in the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dillard's by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 790.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard's presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $521.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dillard's

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard's news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,177. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DDS stock opened at $603.74 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $567.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dillard's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $449.64 and a 1 year high of $741.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.13 by $5.91. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio is 2.85%.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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