Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 17,258 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,696.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,414,000 after purchasing an additional 421,755 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,408,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 77.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,880,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,139,000 after purchasing an additional 823,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $311.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.84. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.19.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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