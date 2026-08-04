Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 35,205 LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 61,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 128.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LXP opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.04.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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