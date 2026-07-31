Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 73,172 Textron Inc. $TXT

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,172 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 363.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,810 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 114.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,416 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 304,831 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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