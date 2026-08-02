Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 172,495 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:STWD opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's payout ratio is 200.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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