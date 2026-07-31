Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,282 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.25% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 451,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 464,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $13,883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 959.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GRBK opened at $70.33 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc NASDAQ: GRBK is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Further Reading

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