Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,914,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,213,000 after buying an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 51,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.58, for a total transaction of $19,728,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,231,119.06. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.04, for a total transaction of $16,323,767.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,923,716.68. This trade represents a 49.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,938 shares of company stock worth $63,093,675. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5%

GD stock opened at $383.87 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $306.77 and a 52 week high of $400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 8.18%.General Dynamics's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: General Dynamics’ board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share , payable November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record October 9. The payment reinforces GD’s shareholder-return profile and equates to a $6.36 annualized dividend. General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

General Dynamics’ board approved a regular quarterly dividend of , payable November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record October 9. The payment reinforces GD’s shareholder-return profile and equates to a $6.36 annualized dividend. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target: The firm increased its target from $400 to $440 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in GD’s earnings outlook and defense exposure. The new target implies substantial upside from the recent trading level. Wells Fargo Raises General Dynamics Price Target

The firm increased its target from $400 to and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in GD’s earnings outlook and defense exposure. The new target implies substantial upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain solid: GD’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.24 versus $3.96 expected and revenue of $14.09 billion versus $13.52 billion forecast. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, supporting the broader bullish case.

GD’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.24 versus $3.96 expected and revenue of $14.09 billion versus $13.52 billion forecast. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, supporting the broader bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call scrutiny: Coverage of the company’s second-quarter earnings call highlights analyst questions, but the available report does not identify a new material change to guidance or operations. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From General Dynamics’ Q2 Earnings Call

Coverage of the company’s second-quarter earnings call highlights analyst questions, but the available report does not identify a new material change to guidance or operations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 51,568 shares, while EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 43,180 shares for combined proceeds of roughly $36.1 million. Gilliland reduced her position by 49.1%, which could raise caution among investors, although executives retain significant holdings and sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. General Dynamics Insider Sale Filings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $409.68.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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