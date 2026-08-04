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Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.74 Million Position in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Avient logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Edgestream Partners increased its Avient stake by 361.4% in the first quarter, owning 47,958 shares worth approximately $1.74 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 95.48% of the stock.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Avient, with an average price target of $45.71 versus the reported share price of $37.40.
  • Avient exceeded first-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $0.83 in EPS and $847.4 million in revenue, while declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, representing a 2.9% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Avient? Here are five stocks we like better.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 361.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,958 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Avient worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Avient

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Avient's dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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