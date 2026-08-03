Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 366.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Brands like Home Depot, Intuit, and Booking are betting bigger on ChatGPT ads

Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools

Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Negative Sentiment: An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Ontario Superior Court Certifies Consumer Protection and Competition Act Class Action Against Intuit

An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a U.S. securities class action covering investors who purchased INTU between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. The complaints reportedly involve alleged misrepresentations concerning TurboTax growth prospects and investor harm after significant stock declines. Investors face a September 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices add headline and legal overhang, though they do not represent new financial results or a court finding against Intuit. Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $316.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.00 and a 200-day moving average of $380.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $807.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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