Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Sezzle worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 65.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,957 shares of the company's stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 134.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEZL shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $374,114.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,638.04. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total transaction of $1,782,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,931 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,012.13. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,662. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $154.75 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 6.70.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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