Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 1,344.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,601 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $50.45 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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