Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 308.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4%

HD opened at $333.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.03 and a 200 day moving average of $344.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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