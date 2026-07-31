Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,130 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,840,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $742,799,000 after purchasing an additional 138,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,362,294 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $256,522,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,523 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,168,788 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $235,509,000 after buying an additional 201,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $187,427,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 11.2%

Federal Signal stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Key Stories Impacting Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations. Federal Signal reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, up from $1.17 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.28–$1.29 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 18.7% year over year to $670.2 million, modestly exceeding estimates. Federal Signal Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Federal Signal reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, up from $1.17 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.28–$1.29 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 18.7% year over year to $670.2 million, modestly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and orders strengthened. Management characterized the quarter as a record period, citing 19% net sales growth, a 21% improvement in operating income, strong cash generation and an 18% increase in orders. Higher orders support expectations for continued demand and future revenue growth. Federal Signal Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Management characterized the quarter as a record period, citing 19% net sales growth, a 21% improvement in operating income, strong cash generation and an 18% increase in orders. Higher orders support expectations for continued demand and future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. Federal Signal now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.12 to $5.30, above the approximately $4.97–$4.94 analyst forecast range. Revenue guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion was broadly consistent with estimates, but the earnings outlook implies better-than-expected margins or operating performance. Federal Signal Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Federal Signal now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.12 to $5.30, above the approximately $4.97–$4.94 analyst forecast range. Revenue guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion was broadly consistent with estimates, but the earnings outlook implies better-than-expected margins or operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. While the sales increase was robust, the revenue beat was relatively small, meaning the stronger stock reaction is primarily tied to the EPS outperformance, order growth and upgraded earnings outlook. Federal Signal Posts Q2 Sales in Line With Estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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