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Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $981,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
DexCom logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edgestream Partners reduced its DexCom stake by 66.4% in the first quarter, selling 30,904 shares and retaining 15,622 shares valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds still own 97.75% of the company.
  • DexCom reported quarterly results above expectations, with earnings of $0.70 per share versus $0.61 expected and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue rose 13.1% year over year, supporting a generally positive analyst outlook.
  • DXCM opened at $86.94, near its 52-week high, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $88.71. Insiders sold 102,506 shares worth about $7.5 million during the quarter, though some sales were made under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DexCom.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 30,904 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $727,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $530,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $483,356,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $352,781,000 after buying an additional 686,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,128,114 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $207,613,000 after buying an additional 220,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,353. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,917,918.76. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,506 shares of company stock worth $7,535,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $96 from $86 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying approximately 10% potential upside from the referenced price. Benzinga
  • Positive Sentiment: DexCom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus a $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year, while operating income reportedly grew 49.7%; management also raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance. DexCom: Still A Cautious Buy Following Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Growth catalysts include adoption of the G7 glucose-monitoring system, international expansion and the “Road to 100” initiative aimed at broadening diabetes coverage. Margin improvement, share repurchases and a solid balance sheet further support the investment case. DexCom: Still A Cautious Buy Following Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved: DXCM moved above its 20-day moving average and reached a new 52-week high, signaling continued short-term buying interest. DexCom 52-Week High
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains broadly constructive, with another reported price-target increase to $82; however, targets vary significantly. At roughly 34 times earnings, valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or weaker guidance. DexCom Price Target Raised
  • Negative Sentiment: Director Mark G. Foletta sold a combined 4,000 shares for approximately $330,640 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled in advance and he retains a substantial position, the transactions are a limited negative signal rather than clear evidence of declining confidence. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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