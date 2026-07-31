Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 574.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,069 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 395,262 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Huntsman worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 97.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Huntsman

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.60 billion estimate. All major segments grew, led by a 16% gain in Polyurethanes and a 19% increase in Advanced Materials. Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.60 billion estimate. All major segments grew, led by a 16% gain in Polyurethanes and a 19% increase in Advanced Materials. Positive Sentiment: Net loss narrowed dramatically to $6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from a $158 million loss, or $0.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted results improved to roughly breakeven from an adjusted loss of $34 million. Huntsman Q2 revenue rises to $1.66 billion as net loss narrows

Net loss narrowed dramatically to $6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from a $158 million loss, or $0.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted results improved to roughly breakeven from an adjusted loss of $34 million. Positive Sentiment: Huntsman declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15, providing continued income support for investors. Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2026 Common Dividend

Huntsman declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corporation remains in progress, with a stockholder vote scheduled for August 25. The transaction could reshape Huntsman’s strategic and financial outlook, but approval and execution remain key risks.

The planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corporation remains in progress, with a stockholder vote scheduled for August 25. The transaction could reshape Huntsman’s strategic and financial outlook, but approval and execution remain key risks. Negative Sentiment: Huntsman’s reported EPS of $(0.20) missed the $0.06 consensus estimate by $0.26, underscoring that profitability remains weak despite stronger sales. The company also used $90 million in free cash flow and $60 million in operating cash from continuing operations, which may concern investors focused on liquidity.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE HUN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntsman from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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