Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 185.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,501 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 259,321 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Talos Energy worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company's stock worth $94,918,000 after buying an additional 1,110,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,468,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,234,000 after buying an additional 501,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,682,000 after buying an additional 141,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,133 shares of the company's stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Up 2.5%

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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