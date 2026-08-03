Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.83 Million in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of COPT Defense Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,127,858 shares of the company's stock worth $476,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,241,437 shares of the company's stock worth $199,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 296,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,577,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CDP opened at $37.95 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $38.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.76.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report).

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