Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.83 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $87.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Sprouts Farmers Market quarterly earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.35 consensus and matching the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, broadly in line with or slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives helped offset weaker comparable-store sales. New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings analysis

New-store openings, e-commerce and private-label offerings supported results, while broader consumer demand for healthy and convenient foods is benefiting the natural-foods sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to Overweight and raised its price target to $103 from $80. The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. JPMorgan Sprouts analyst upgrade

The action signals increased confidence in Sprouts’ earnings potential and provides a significant premium to recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Valuation and returns may appeal to investors. One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Sprouts stock fair value analysis

One analysis describes the stock as potentially below fair value while highlighting strong returns, including a reported return on equity above 35%. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 3,951 put options, 34% above average. This may reflect hedging or bearish positioning, but options volume alone does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management’s guidance trails Wall Street expectations. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 is below the roughly $5.55–$5.57 consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion is below the $9.5 billion estimate. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 also falls short of the $1.30 consensus. Why Sprouts stock is moving higher

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $3,840,572 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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