Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.23 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,108 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $676,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after buying an additional 933,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair raised shares of IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $732,932.69. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $235.09 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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