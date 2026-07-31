Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.86 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,394 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000.

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,622 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across multiple periods. Its forecasts increased for Q3 2026 to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, and fiscal 2026 to $7.65 from $7.21. Estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027 to $1.63, Q2 2027 to $2.05, Q3 2027 to $3.16, Q4 2027 to $2.84, and Q1 2028 to $1.62. The revisions suggest stronger expected profitability for JBHT .

Its forecasts increased for Q3 2026 to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, and fiscal 2026 to $7.65 from $7.21. Estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027 to $1.63, Q2 2027 to $2.05, Q3 2027 to $3.16, Q4 2027 to $2.84, and Q1 2028 to $1.62. The revisions suggest stronger expected profitability for . Positive Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating. Its revised fiscal 2026 forecast of $7.65 remains close to the broader consensus estimate of $7.71, reinforcing a constructive analyst outlook.

Its revised fiscal 2026 forecast of $7.65 remains close to the broader consensus estimate of $7.71, reinforcing a constructive analyst outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An article compares ArcBest (ARCB) and J.B. Hunt (JBHT) as potential value investments, but the available report does not provide a specific conclusion or new fundamental information about J.B. Hunt. ARCB or JBHT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

An article compares and as potential value investments, but the available report does not provide a specific conclusion or new fundamental information about J.B. Hunt. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline may reflect valuation or profit-taking rather than deterioration in the news flow. JBHT trades at a relatively elevated price-to-earnings ratio of about 38, which can make the shares sensitive to broader market sentiment even as earnings expectations improve.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $299.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $269.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $299.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here