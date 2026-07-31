Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.40% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1,032.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 6.3%

CNXC stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Concentrix Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

About Concentrix

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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