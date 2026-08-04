Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,350,000 after buying an additional 643,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock worth $121,156,000 after buying an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,329,337 shares of the company's stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company's stock worth $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,034,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 359,846 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Barclays boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.55. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Reynolds Consumer Products's payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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