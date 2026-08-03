Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 266.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 233.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $1,208.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinix from $1,210.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,250.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,192.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,019.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $996.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.62 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 132.90%.

More Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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