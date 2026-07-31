Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 32,940 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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