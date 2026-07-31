Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 55,516 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 152.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,997 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Key Stories Impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raises target to $123: B. Riley Financial lifted its price target from $101 to $123 and initiated or reiterated a Buy rating. The new target represents approximately 40.9% upside from the referenced share price, signaling increased confidence in Arrowhead’s pipeline and future commercial potential. Benzinga article

B. Riley Financial lifted its price target from $101 to $123 and initiated or reiterated a rating. The new target represents approximately 40.9% upside from the referenced share price, signaling increased confidence in Arrowhead’s pipeline and future commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming cardiometabolic milestones strengthen the bull case: A report highlights the potential impact of dual Phase 3 milestones involving Arrowhead’s RNAi cardiometabolic programs. Successful clinical progress could materially improve the company’s long-term growth outlook and serve as a catalyst for the stock. The Bull Case For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Could Change Following Dual Phase 3 RNAi Cardiometabolic Milestones

A report highlights the potential impact of dual Phase 3 milestones involving Arrowhead’s RNAi cardiometabolic programs. Successful clinical progress could materially improve the company’s long-term growth outlook and serve as a catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raises long-term earnings forecasts: HC Wainwright increased its EPS projections for fiscal 2027 through 2030, including a reduction in the expected 2029 loss to $0.80 per share from $1.09 and a forecast of $4.64 EPS in 2030 versus $3.06 previously. The firm maintains a Buy rating and a $115 price target, reflecting expectations for improving profitability as Arrowhead’s programs advance. HC Wainwright Has Bullish Estimate for ARWR Q4 Earnings

HC Wainwright increased its EPS projections for fiscal 2027 through 2030, including a reduction in the expected 2029 loss to $0.80 per share from $1.09 and a forecast of $4.64 EPS in 2030 versus $3.06 previously. The firm maintains a rating and a $115 price target, reflecting expectations for improving profitability as Arrowhead’s programs advance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target upgrade: HC Wainwright separately boosted its Arrowhead price target to $115 from its prior target, maintaining its Buy recommendation. HC Wainwright Boosts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $115

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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