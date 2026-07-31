Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 63,019 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 63,019 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Encouraging vitiligo data could strengthen Pfizer’s growth pipeline. Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Pfizer's oral drug restores skin pigmentation in late-stage vitiligo trials

Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: EU authorization for the updated COVID-19 vaccine supports the 2026–2027 season. The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Pfizer Wins EU Approval For Updated COVID Vaccine Ahead Of 2026 Season

The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer continues to build its oncology pipeline. The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Pfizer’s Symbiotic-Lung-10 Trial

The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report. Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Pfizer Q2 Earnings Preview

Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Additional vaccine demand may support established products. Québec selected Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program, providing a potential boost to vaccine sales and market presence. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec Program

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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