Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,730 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,600,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forward earnings estimates. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for LNG . US Capital Advisors earnings estimates

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for . Positive Sentiment: Cheniere is positioned for a potential earnings beat. Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Cheniere expected to beat earnings estimates

Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Corpus Christi expansion advanced. Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Corpus Christi LNG train approval

Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating. Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. J.P. Morgan remains a Buy on Cheniere

Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Expand Energy LNG demand outlook

Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Negative Sentiment: A contractor died following an incident at Sabine Pass. The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Contractor death at Sabine Pass

The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Negative Sentiment: Analysis that China’s changing energy mix may weaken a major source of global LNG growth raises demand concerns for exporters, particularly if Chinese gas consumption or imports slow. China LNG demand analysis

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $263.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of -0.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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