Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,716 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.45.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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