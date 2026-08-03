Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,977 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Generac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,080 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Generac by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 143,137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 211,861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Generac beats earnings estimates on data center demand

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Generac’s AI Power Story Is Becoming Bigger Than the Weather

Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Analyst price target updates

Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Generac looks ripe for a turnaround

Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Guggenheim issues a Hold rating

Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord’s target reduction from $325 to $275 reflects continued concerns about valuation, cyclical residential demand and execution risk, even though the firm still views the shares as a Buy.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Generac from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.80 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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