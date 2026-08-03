Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim lowered Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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