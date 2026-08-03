Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,631 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 476,481 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $512.83 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $477.49 and its 200-day moving average is $552.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $635.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here