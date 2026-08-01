Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 378.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,391 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,576 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.24% of NetScout Systems worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Wall Street Zen raised NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,450. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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